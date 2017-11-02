My Content
"I'm always trying to put myself into scenarios where there are people who play in a way that challenges and gives me a chance to grow," says pianist Aaron Parks, who has carved an impressive career...
Each generation, an insidious notion arises, and is passed about the musical world that jazz music, the only uniquely American art form is somehow experiencing a slow, but certain death. Inevitably, this...
Bassist, singer and composer: Miles Mosley is all of this and much more. After studying with bass giants like John Clayton and Ray Brown, Mosley extensively toured with musicians of the caliber of...
Although Gregory Porter was the marquee name at the sixth edition of ELBJAZZ, with a strong supporting cast including Joshua Redman, Jan Garbarek, Hildegard Lernt Fliegen and Youn Sun Nah, the real star...
Terri Hinte works tirelessly behind the scenes to make jazz happen. For four decades she has been helping musicians with their careers through writing, networking, and publicizing their recordings...
