    "I'm always trying to put myself into scenarios where there are people who play in a way that challenges and gives me a chance to grow," says pianist Aaron Parks, who has carved an impressive career...

    Each generation, an insidious notion arises, and is passed about the musical world that jazz music, the only uniquely American art form is somehow experiencing a slow, but certain death. Inevitably, this...

    Bassist, singer and composer: Miles Mosley is all of this and much more. After studying with bass giants like John Clayton and Ray Brown, Mosley extensively toured with musicians of the caliber of...

    Although Gregory Porter was the marquee name at the sixth edition of ELBJAZZ, with a strong supporting cast including Joshua Redman, Jan Garbarek, Hildegard Lernt Fliegen and Youn Sun Nah, the real star...

    Terri Hinte works tirelessly behind the scenes to make jazz happen. For four decades she has been helping musicians with their careers through writing, networking, and publicizing their recordings...

Story of the Day

I love jazz because is the most spiritual and free music that matches with my soul.

View Blanca Domenech's All About Jazz profile By Blanca Domenech
Member since: 2013

Johnny Smith

Johnny Smith

Guitarist Johnny Smith's career spans the decades of the 1940's through the 1990's. From the very beginning of his musical career he influenced the playing of other guitarists. In fact, many mention... read more

